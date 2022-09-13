Did Dolphins Player Troll Patriots After Game-Clinching Fumble?

Nelson Agholor’s fumble on Sunday didn’t technically end the game, but it essentially eliminated the Patriots’ hopes of making a comeback against the Dolphins.
And Jevon Holland wanted him to know it.
With New England driving and hoping to make it a one-score game in Miami, Agholor caught a pass from Mac Jones but immediately was hit by cornerback Kader Kohou. The ball was recovered by Dolphins linebacker Jaelen Phillips, sealing a season-opening victory at Hard Rock Stadium.
As the play was ending, Holland, a promising second-year safety for the Dolphins, dropped to the ground and gave a WWE-esque three-count.
Take a look:
The Patriots went on to lose 20-7 in a game they could’ve won but didn’t deserve to.
New England will look to get back on track this Sunday when it visits the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miami will look to improve to 2-0 when it heads north to take on the Baltimore Ravens.