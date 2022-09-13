Did Dolphins Player Troll Patriots After Game-Clinching Fumble?

NESN Logo Sign In

Nelson Agholor’s fumble on Sunday didn’t technically end the game, but it essentially eliminated the Patriots’ hopes of making a comeback against the Dolphins.

And Jevon Holland wanted him to know it.

With New England driving and hoping to make it a one-score game in Miami, Agholor caught a pass from Mac Jones but immediately was hit by cornerback Kader Kohou. The ball was recovered by Dolphins linebacker Jaelen Phillips, sealing a season-opening victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

As the play was ending, Holland, a promising second-year safety for the Dolphins, dropped to the ground and gave a WWE-esque three-count.

Take a look:

Jevon Holland tapped out the Patriots after Miami recovered a fumble with under 5 minutes remaining



(? @nickysmokess)pic.twitter.com/THS9Gdybrf — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 12, 2022

The Patriots went on to lose 20-7 in a game they could’ve won but didn’t deserve to.