Did Kliff Kingsbury Call Himself Out After Cardinals Loss To Chiefs?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Chiefs dominated the Cardinals on Sunday, and a comment from Kliff Kingsbury could concern Arizona fans.

Patrick Mahomes showed there was no panic in Kansas City without Tyreek Hill. The 27-year-old went 30-for-39 for 360 yards and five touchdowns. His counterpart in Week 1, Kyler Murray, was inefficient at State Farm Stadium. The fourth-year quarterback went 22-for-34 for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a disappointing outing for a team with high expectations and after offseason talk of a peculiar clause in Murray’s contract. The Cardinals will get chance to bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders, but comments from their head coach might not inspire Arizona fans.

“Just practice habits, having a sense of urgency,” Kingsbury told reporters, as transcribed by ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “We got to practice better. There’s no doubt. You can’t say you’re gonna do it on game day and not do it in practice.”

While Kingsbury’s comments in a vacuum make sense — good teams develop good habits in practice and that typically leads to success on the field. However, that responsibility falls on the head coach. That is what preparation during the offseason is all about. It was up to Kingsbury to get the Cardinals prepared, and he, obviously, did not.

It may have been Kingsbury’s way of accepting responsibility for the loss, but it doesn’t paint the best picture for the fourth-year NFL head coach.