Did No One Tell 76ers’ Doc Rivers Twitter Likes Are Public?

Someone probably should have told Doc Rivers that everyone can see Twitter likes.

Or that people of the internet work harder than anyone else.

The Philadelphia 76ers head coach was trending for all the wrong reasons Friday night when it was discovered that eight of his last nine liked tweets were pornographic content.

Of course, the most predictable thing came Saturday morning when it was claimed that Rivers was hacked.

“I’m told Doc Rivers’ Twitter account was hacked and the Sixers were able to undo the likes and they are getting his account back to full working order,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark tweeted. “Doc was informed by a friend about the bizarre activity on his account and it is being taken care of by the team.”

Undoing the likes is easy. All you have to do is go to your Twitter profile, slide on over to likes and unclick the heart.

Listen, it’s possible Rivers indeed was hacked. But we’ve seen a slew of athletes and journalists (remember Jeff Passan getting hacked just hours before the Major League Baseball lockout ended?) and tweets will get put out about NFTs.