Did Red Sox Teammate Replace Tommy Pham In Fantasy Football League?

It appears as if Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham will no longer be a part of the fantasy football league that resulted in some of the most ridiculous storylines of the 2022 season but the team will still have representation.

The storied fantasy football league — formerly commissioned by Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout — was brought to the public eye when Pham slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson before a game due to league-related quarrels.

Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer posted an Instagram story prior to the draft, which confirmed his spot in the league this season. He tagged Atlanta Braves’ Jake Marisnick, San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado and Will Myers, Cleveland Guardians’ Austin Hedges and Shane Bieber, Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman, Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich, Pederson, Trout, former Red Sox first baseman and current Chicago Cubs base coach Mike Napoli and Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy and Steven Cheah.

Red Sox fans will have to choose between supporting Hosmer or Napoli, though it shouldn’t weigh on people’s minds too much either way.