How Much Does Matt Patricia’s Defensive Experience Really Help Patriots Offense?

FOXBORO, Mass. — The jury very much is out on whether Matt Patricia can be an effective offensive play-caller for the New England Patriots. It wasn’t a great start in Miami against the Dolphins, with the Patriots running a rudimentary offense that didn’t seem to make the best use out of the talent and skill sets on the field.

However, if Patricia is going to succeed in his new role, it partly will be due to his experience on the other side of the ball. At least, that’s what Bill Belichick and Mac Jones have tried to sell us since the first days of training camp.

Patricia actually worked on offense before rising to fame in the 2010s as New England’s pencil-rocking, rocket-scientist defensive coordinator. He worked as an offensive graduate assistant for Syracuse from 2001 to 2003 and spent the next two years as an offensive assistant for the Patriots, including in 2005 as an assistant offensive line coach. Patricia moved to defense in 2006 and stayed there until 2018 when he was hired as head coach of the Detroit Lions. He was fired midway through the 2020 season and, two months later, re-joined New England in a mysterious advisor role. Now, he’s the primary offensive line coach and the successor to Josh McDaniels as the Patriots’ top offensive play-caller — despite not officially having the title.

So, how much does Patricia’s experience on defense really help the offense? Does it really make a difference for the players?

“For me, personally, just hearing him talk about (defense), it allows me to kind of see what defensive guys are thinking,” receiver Jakobi Meyers told NESN.com on Thursday. “Just why they would do this — not just what they’re doing, but why they would do it and, like, how I could possibly beat it if I know why they’re doing it. So, I think his defensive perspective is a great help.

“It’s different from anything I’ve ever had, honestly, because I’ve never had a defensive coach coaching me. So, having him now, it’s like an extra step of preparation.”

Patricia is a busy guy on gameday — too busy, you could argue. Between series, he somehow juggles conferring with Jones, going over adjustments with the offensive line and meeting with Bill Belichick and/or quarterbacks coach Joe Judge. Patricia and Jones maintain the awkward setup hasn’t negatively impacted sideline communication.