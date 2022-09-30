Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Backs Decision To Play Tua Tagovailoa

NESN Logo Sign In

Many questioned, including some New England Patriots players, if Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should have played at all in Thursday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was only four days prior that Tagovailoa was wobbly on his feet after taking a hit in Miami’s win over the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion, but passed the protocol and returned to the game, per ESPN. The NFLPA is investigating the Dolphins to make sure the evaluation for a concussion was handled properly.

Tagovailoa wasn’t as lucky against the Bengals though, as his head slammed on the turf from a sack by Josh Tupou in the second quarter. Tagovailoa, who suffered head and neck injuries on the play, had to be stretchered off the field and brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Following the game, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel stood by the decision to play Tagovailoa despite what occurred in Week 3.

“Otherwise we would have reported him with a head injury,” McDaniel said, per Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna. “… For me as a head coach here, I’m not going to fudge that sort of situation.”

McDaniel was also asked if he would have done anything differently in hindsight regarding Tagovailoa after the game versus Buffalo.

?Absolutely not,” McDaniel said, according to Daniel Oyefusi of The Miami Herald. “If I would have, that would be irresponsible in the first place and I shouldn’t be in this position.”