Dolphins Safety Not Fined For Hit That Injured Patriots’ Mac Jones

A penalty flag was the only punishment Jevon Holland received for his high hit on New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

The NFL chose not to fine the Miami Dolphins safety for the hit, according to a report Saturday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The NFL fined #Panthers DE Brian Burns $15,914 for his controversial roughing the passer penalty late in last week?s loss to the #Browns.



Meanwhile, #Dolphins S Jevon Holland wasn?t fined for roughing #Patriots QB Mac Jones, who suffered back spasms afterward. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2022

Holland was penalized for roughing the passer after drilling Jones in the helmet during the fourth quarter of last week’s 20-7 Patriots loss at Hard Rock Stadium. The quarterback was hit low by a different Dolphins defender on the same play, causing him to suffer a back injury.

Mac Jones trying to get everyone in order and then gets sawed in half like a magician's assistant pic.twitter.com/ie97RCrqVj — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 15, 2022

Jones stayed in and played the rest of the game. Postgame X-rays on his back were negative, and he was removed from New England’s injury report Friday, clearing him to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Holland and the Dolphins will visit the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 2 matchup.