Dustin Johnson Sinks Unreal Putt For Eagle, Wins LIV Boston Event

Dustin Johnson has his first LIV Golf win, and he made an insane putt to capture it.

LIV Golf was in Boston this weekend, with the Saudi-funded league putting on the fourth event of its inaugural season. Locked in a playoff with Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri, Johnson — who has been with the league since its inaugural season in June — sank a 35-foot putt to win his first LIV event. In doing so, Johnson netted a $4 million pay day, bringing his total to just under $10 million in four events.

“It was going a little fast, but it was a good line,” Johnson said following the event, per Twitter video. “I got some unlucky breaks (on No. 18) the first time around. It owed me one and I got it.”

Johnson highlighted a star-studded field for the LIV event in Boston following the addition of Cameron Smith early last week.