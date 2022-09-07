Eight Bold Predictions For Patriots As 2022 Season Kicks Off

Smith never has been an elite statistical performer (he’s yet to crack 45 catches or 450 yards in a season) and the presence of Hunter Henry as a red-zone threat likely will prevent him from matching his 2020 touchdown peak of nine. But it’s not unrealistic to expect a Year 2 leap from the 27-year-old.

3. Jakobi Meyers leads the Patriots in catches and targets

Meyers was the team leader in both of those categories in 2020 and 2021, so this might not qualify as “bold.” But even with marquee offseason acquisition DeVante Parker now aboard, Meyers has yet to relinquish his No. 1 receiver status. The Patriots are hoping Parker can be the contested-catch/red-zone threat their receiving corps lacked last season, and that Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne can be playmakers after their impressive and discouraging summers, respectively. But Meyers still projects as their top wideout in terms of volume.

As for Tyquan Thornton? Though he showed promise — perhaps more than expected — in training camp, we’re not optimistic about him posting big numbers as a rookie, especially since his broken collarbone will delay his debut until October or November.

4. Mike Onwenu starts at least one game at right tackle

Can you envision Isaiah Wynn being a 17-game starter this season? Neither can we. The 2018 first-rounder’s injury history is voluminous, and he’s already missed time ahead of Week 1 with an undisclosed ailment. Either Justin Herron or Yodny Cajuste likely would be next in line to start in the event of a Wynn DNP, but they haven’t looked like starting-caliber right tackles in their respective NFL careers.

Onwenu has. In fact, he’s performed better there than he has at guard since he entered the league in 2020. The Patriots seem hellbent on playing the bruising 350-pounder inside, but if Wynn can’t stay healthy and Herron/Cajuste perform the way they have in previous seasons, don’t be surprised if Onwenu eventually slides over.

Regardless of who plays where, the Patriots’ O-line needs to communicate better and play with more cohesiveness than it did this summer.

5. Anfernee Jennings plays more defensive snaps than Josh Uche

A relative afterthought at the outset of training camp, Jennings now looks poised to play a major defensive role after losing his 2021 season to injury. He projects as a starting outside linebacker opposite Pro Bowler Matthew Judon and should be heavily featured on early downs. Fellow 2020 draftee Uche entered camp as the favorite to land that job as Judon’s running mate, but hopes of him becoming an every-down defender have yet to materialize. Expect to see him mostly in sub packages, with the Patriots hoping he’ll provide more pass-rushing production than he did last season (zero sacks, one QB hit after Week 2).

6. One (or both) of the rookie corners is starting by season’s end

Neither Marcus Jones (third round) nor Jack Jones (fourth round) looked ready for a starting job this summer. The talent and potential clearly were there with both players, but the play-to-play consistency wasn’t. Both showed undeniable playmaking ability, though, and could leapfrog the veterans above them with a bit more seasoning.