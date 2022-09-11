Eight Takeaways From Patriots’ Week 1 Loss To Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Make that eight losses in the Patriots’ last 10 visits to Miami.

New England opened its 2022 season with another South Florida dud Sunday afternoon, dropping a 20-7 decision to the AFC East rival Dolphins.

The Patriots’ new-look offense, led by first-time play-caller Matt Patricia, had three times as many turnovers as touchdowns in its official regular-season unveiling. Second-year quarterback Mac Jones went 21-for-30 for 213 yards and one touchdown with one interception, and running back Ty Montgomery provided New England’s only points with a 6-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter.

The Dolphins’ win improved quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s record against the Patriots to 4-0.

Here are eight quick takeaways from Hard Rock Stadium:

1. Ideal start

The 2022 season actually began terrifically for the Patriots’ offense. Five of their first seven plays went for 8-plus yards, and they did not face a single third down on their eight-play opening drive.

That eighth play, though, was the game’s first turning point. Jones tried to hit former Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker on a fade, but cornerback Xavien Howard broke up the pass in the end zone, and safety Jevon Holland corralled the ball for an interception.