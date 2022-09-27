Eli Manning Fires Rough, Comical Shot At Broncos QB Russell Wilson

NESN Logo Sign In

The dynamics of the NFL can be tough to navigate, but the key thing is if you’re losing, the world won’t hesitate to let you know.

Russell Wilson’s tenure with the Broncos has not gone well, and it has prompted backlash, even from Denver fans. It’s not hard to see why. It appeared the Broncos won the jackpot when they traded for the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback. They added in a 5-year, $245 million contract extension, in what seemed like a fair deal at the time.

Well, those dividends have not paid off yet. Denver have a 2-1 record, but Wilson has not played up to his standards. Through three games, he as a career-low 59.4% completion percentage (63-of-106) and has thrown for 743 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers was seemingly a low point for most fans as Denver punter Corliss Waitman punted the ball 10 times Sunday. That stat was on the minds of Peyton and Eli Manning during the “ManningCast” on Monday for the Dallas Cowboys versus New York Giants game. While chatting with guest Pat McAfee, the latter Manning took a shot at Wilson.

“They should’ve paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell (Wilson),” Manning said, per ESPN video.

"They should've paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell [Wilson]." @EliManning went there ? pic.twitter.com/ridC2MdRji — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2022

Before anyone retorts back at Manning, the former New York Giants quarterback has certainly signed his fair share of large contracts but nowhere near the level of Wilson, especially in guaranteed money ($124 million).