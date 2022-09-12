Everyone Gave Same Take After Dak Prescott Suffered Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t occupy a primetime slot in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, but Jimmy Garoppolo’s name was still all over Twitter on Sunday night.

Garoppolo popped into the minds of football fans and media members alike after Dak Prescott went down in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Examinations revealed Prescott suffered a thumb fracture that will need to be repaired via surgery and the veteran quarterback is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and company surely can’t be overly confident about playing potentially the next two-plus months with Cooper Rush under center. So when it became clear that Prescott’s injury was serious, a slew of folks on social media called for America’s Team to pursue Garoppolo.

Jimmy Garoppolo taking over the Cowboys and winning in Dak's absence is take show heaven https://t.co/Nt9SwxFu0p — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 12, 2022





Jimmy G coming to save the Cowboys like: pic.twitter.com/6cHBDLXe4J — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 12, 2022

Should the Cowboys be thinking about Jimmy Garoppolo? ? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2022





Jerry Jones just said Dak Prescott is out several weeks and needs surgery? #Cowboys, go get Jimmy G, immediately. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 12, 2022



Just me or Jimmy G seem tailor made to wear the Star on his helmet while Dak can?t play? ?



Dude just seems like a Cowboys QB no? — Chris Manno (@Mann_O_Steel17) September 12, 2022

Cowboys and Jimmy G ? — Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) September 12, 2022

The question for today is a simple one: Are the Cowboys going to be desperate enough to trade for Jimmy G? My guess is they are & they get him for a mid round, conditional pick. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 12, 2022

The Cowboys probably would need to overwhelm the 49ers with a trade offer in order to pry Garoppolo out of San Francisco, as general manager John Lynch likely isn’t keen on moving Jimmy G to a fellow NFC playoff contender. Furthermore, the Niners might be inclined to keep Garoppolo in their back pocket after Trey Lance struggled in their sunning season-opening loss to the lowly Chicago Bears.

A Garoppolo-to-Dallas trade seemingly isn’t likely, but you can count on fans throwing around hypotheticals until the possibility is completely taken off the table.