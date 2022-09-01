Ex-Celtic Reveals Bernard King ‘Would Give You Nightmares’ To Guard

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell reflected back to his glory days on the court when answering a series of fan-sent questions.

Maxwell, a former NBA Finals MVP for the Celtics and current broadcaster, addressed a series of questions during a mailbag episode of CLNS Media’s “Cedric Maxwell Podcast.” One question, in particular, took Maxwell a few moments to answer — leading to the praise of one former New York Knick great and 2013 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee.

“Let’s go back to Bernard King,” Maxwell said. “Let’s give him his flowers. Unbelievable, you couldn’t stop him if you want to. I think Bernard King is my shoutout. Every time I see your guy in New York. … And I see your guy Spike Lee, I’ll always walk up behind him and I’m like, ‘Damn, Bernard King couldn’t score on me.’ And Spike Lee would turn around. … And say, ‘Cornbread, you know damn well you couldn’t guard Bernard King.’

“He would be the guy that would probably give you more nightmares than anybody else with his ability to score the ball.”

During his 14-year career in the league, King faced off against the Celtics a total of 49 times, averaging 22.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists — with a 44-point playoff performance, in which King shot 64% from the field, serving as his most impressive showing against Boston.