Ex-NFL Player Didn’t Like This Change Made To Patriots Offense

The Patriots offense is going to look different in the 2022 NFL season and we’re not talking from a personnel standpoint.

New England seemingly plans to roll with a new offensive scheme for the upcoming campaign. After years of operating with downhill-style playcalling, the Patriots are set to incorporate Shanahan/McVay-esque elements into their offense. As such, you can expect to see a lot more zone schemes and bootlegs from New England in Mac Jones’ second season under center.

While this shift in philosophy can be chalked up as the Patriots keeping up with the times, former NFL center Jeff Saturday isn’t in favor of New England’s big change.

“I don’t love the fact that they’re trying to change their run game, moving it more to a zone,” Saturday said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “They’ve been a gap scheme for years and very effective at it. So there are some things that are kind of going under the radar or not discussed because they’re not hot topic-type material. This is scary for the Patriots because it’s not like you added to Mac Jones. As I look at this team, I’m not going to say they’re bad because I do think they’re well-coached. But this is concerning.”

We’ll have our first real look at the modified Patriots offense Sunday when New England visits the Miami Dolphins for a Week 1 matchup. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.