Ex-NFL Pro Bowler Claims Bill Belichick, Patriots Are ‘On The Hot Seat’

The New England Patriots head into their Week 4 matchup against future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, after a slow 1-2 start to their 2022-23 campaign and following their 37-26 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

One former six-time NFL Pro Bowler, Brandon Marshall, certainly made his stance clear during an installment of “Inside the NFL on Paramount+,” questioning the 70-year-old head coach and his job security with New England’s failure to win a playoff game in the back-to-back seasons without former quarterback and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady.

“Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots are 1-2,” Marshall said. “Tom Brady has been gone for three years. I’ll say that. Do you not want to say it? Do you guys not want to say it? Coach Bill Belichick, you’re now on the hot seat. He’s on the hot seat. Nobody wants to say it. I’ll say it.”

However, Marshall’s comments toward the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach didn’t fly without a response.

Former Patriots wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champ Julian Edelman had a quick, yet brutal, reply in defense of his former head coach when sitting aside Marshall on “Inside the NFL.”

“How many playoff games you play?” Edelman asked Marshall.

Edelman, who played 11 seasons in his career with 19 playoff matchups worth of experience and three rings to show for it, displayed his loyalty to the only head coach he ever took the field alongside during his NFL career.