Ex-NFL Star Slams Chiefs Coach After Patrick Mahomes Dispute

It has become very clear over the past year that former NFL running back LeSean McCoy is not a fan of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

McCoy, who retired following the 2020 season, has become a frequent guest on podcasts and television shows over the past few NFL seasons. And he has not been one to bite his tongue. The Philadelphia Eagles’ all-time leading rusher has said pretty much whatever comes to mind throughout his post-NFL career, and has been specifically critical of his former offensive coordinator Bieniemy.

Back in May, McCoy shared his problem with his former OC in an appearance on the ‘I Am Athlete” podcast.

“Some players, he talks to them a certain way and some players would take it,” McCoy said. “I wouldn’t take it, like, ‘whoa.’ … That’s the reason why every year they hype him up to get a job, and then when the time comes, nobody hires him because they know what type of coach he really is.”

McCoy appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs during the 2019 campaign and had 465 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. His experience under Bieniemy obviously didn’t leave a great impression, as the beef continues to carry over into this season after Bieniemy got into a spat with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The retired running back took to the Instagram comment section on Sunday to share his opinion of Bieniemy once again. “All bieniemy does is argue wit the players … KNOWS NOTHING ABOUT passing or PLAY CALLING,” McCoy commented under B/R Gridirons video of the dispute.

If the past has told us anything, McCoy will soon have more to share on his time playing under Bieniemy.