Ex-Patriot Cam Newton Considered ACC Team For Odd Reason

NESN Logo Sign In

Former New England Patriot and current free agent NFL quarterback Cam Newton is among the most unique personalities for a plethora of reasons.

When speaking alongside former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and fashion icon Tim Gunn on ESPN’s “Eli’s Places,” Newton revealed an unconventional reason for why he considered committing to other collegiate football programs prior to his NFL career

“I considered a school just because of the uniform,” Newton told Manning, as reported by TMZ Sports. “Virginia Tech, that maroon-orange collab.”

This reason would come as a surprise if any other player revealed it. However, considering how much emphasis Newton applies to his off-field appearance, a collegiate team’s uniform colors serving as a deal-breaker is pretty on brand with the 2015 NFL MVP.

“I was hoping to get recruited by Oregon,” Newton said. “Never happened. Hawaii — they had dark green, black. … A lot of schools in the SEC really isn’t, like, fashion.”

Newton, 33, attended the University of Flordia before ending up at Auburn University for his sophomore season — the final year of his collegiate career.

Following his one-year stint with the Patriots in 2020, Newton returned to the Carolina Panthers for eight games in 2021 — completing 69-of-126 pass attempts while totaling 684 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.