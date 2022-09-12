Ex-Patriot Grandstands After Dolphins Take Down New England

NESN Logo Sign In

Keion Crossen went out on a limb leading up to the Dolphins’ 2022 season opener, but the former Patriot ended up earning the last laugh.

Time and time again throughout the Bill Belichick era in New England, opposing players ultimately were humiliated after giving the Patriots bulletin-board material. Crossen, a 2018 seventh-round pick by New England and current Dolphin, put himself in position to be added to that list by mocking the Patriots’ unorthodox method of preparing for their Week 1 game in Miami.

While the Dolphins didn’t outclass Mac Jones and company on Sunday by any stretch, Mike McDaniel’s team did make somewhat of a statement with its two-touchdown win at Hard Rock Stadium. The season-opening victory also opened the door for Crossen to gloat, and the veteran defensive back did exactly that by taking to Instagram and posting a story captioned “I said what I said,” coupled with a few crying-laughing emojis.

We’ll have to wait and see if Crossen has more chirps for his former team ahead of the AFC East rivals’ next meeting. That won’t be for a while, though, as the Patriots and Dolphins will wrap up their regular-season series with a Week 17, New Year’s Day matchup at Gillette Stadium.