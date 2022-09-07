Ex-Patriot Jamie Collins Takes Free Agent Visit With Familiar Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Since taking over as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh McDaniels has brought in an army of Patriots alums. Could Jamie Collins be next in line?

The Raiders hosted Collins, a former New England linebacker, for a free agent visit Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Raiders hosted free agent LB Jamie Collins on a visit. Plenty of familiarity with the new regime in Las Vegas. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 7, 2022

Collins has been on the market since his Patriots contract expired in March. The 32-year-old completed his third stint with New England last season, tallying 20 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack in 10 games after coming over from the Detroit Lions. A versatile front-seven playmaker, Collins was Pro Football Focus’s highest-graded Patriots defender in 2021.

If he signs with the Raiders, Collins would reunite with Chandler Jones, his Patriots teammate from 2013 to 2015. Las Vegas also has ex-Patriots Brandon Bolden, Tashawn Bower, Jermaine Eluemunor, Duron Harmon, Jakob Johnson and Jarrett Stidham on its 53-man roster and Isaiah Zuber on its practice squad, plus several former New England assistants on McDaniels’ staff.

The Raiders hosted the Patriots for two joint practices and a preseason game last month. New England will return to Vegas for a primetime regular-season matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Week 15.