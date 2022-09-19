Ex-Patriots Wideout Josh Gordon Reportedly To Make Titans Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Gordon reportedly will make his debut with the Titans on Monday night, as Tennessee is expected to elevate the veteran wideout ahead of its clash with the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the Gordon-related development, citing the receiver’s agent, Zac Hiller. Gordon previously signed with the Titans practice squad after last playing 12 games for the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2021 campaign.

“Josh just needs opportunities to prove that he’s still the incredible player and talent he’s always been,” Hiller told Pelissero.

It seems the receiver-needy Titans agree. Tennessee struggled to move the ball through the air during its Week 1 loss to the New York Giants, as depicted by Ryan Tannehill and company throwing for just 266 yards even though nine players caught at least one pass.

Gordon and the Titans, of course, will have their work cut of for them against a scrappy Bills defense. Buffalo, which impressed as much as anyone during its season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, is a 10-point favorite entering the Week 2 contest.