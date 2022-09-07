Ex-Red Sox Craig Kimbrel Has Not Let Up Run Since ‘Frozen’ Movie Ritual

Former Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel has a new ritual right before his outing, and it’s been highly effective.
Kimbrel has been a fixture in the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen this season and is heating up as the postseason looms, thanks in part to a new walk-out song. The right-hander now comes out to the iconic “Frozen” movie theme song “Let It Go.” Since adopting the song he hasn’t allowed a hit. Kimbrel has thrown 6 2/3 shutout innings with six strikeouts and a pair of walks since making the change.
Closer walk-out songs are meant to be intimidating, but selecting a child’s anthem that’s going to get stuck in opposing batter’s head during their at-bat might be a new level of mental warfare
The 34-year-old flamethrower was acquired by the Dodgers in spring training from the Chicago White Sox in an exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollack.