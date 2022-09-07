Ex-Red Sox Craig Kimbrel Has Not Let Up Run Since ‘Frozen’ Movie Ritual

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel has a new ritual right before his outing, and it’s been highly effective.

Kimbrel has been a fixture in the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen this season and is heating up as the postseason looms, thanks in part to a new walk-out song. The right-hander now comes out to the iconic “Frozen” movie theme song “Let It Go.” Since adopting the song he hasn’t allowed a hit. Kimbrel has thrown 6 2/3 shutout innings with six strikeouts and a pair of walks since making the change.

Via @BlakeHarrisTBLA, Craig Kimbrel hasn?t allowed a hit or a run since changing his walk out song to Let It Go last month. We?ve come a long way from Welcome to the Jungle. pic.twitter.com/hpPMMPxizM — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) September 7, 2022

Closer walk-out songs are meant to be intimidating, but selecting a child’s anthem that’s going to get stuck in opposing batter’s head during their at-bat might be a new level of mental warfare

The 34-year-old flamethrower was acquired by the Dodgers in spring training from the Chicago White Sox in an exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollack.