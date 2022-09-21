Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Makes Phillies History With Homer

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Boston Red Sox and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber made history with his latest National League-leading big fly on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Schwarber took Julian Merryweather’s 95 mph 1-2 pitch off the second deck advertisement sign for his 40th home run of the season. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s live coverage, the round-tripper went 400 feet at an exit velocity of 108.9 mph.

However, the three-run blast didn’t just mark Schwarber’s new career-high, it also put him in the organization’s history books. According to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, Schwarber became the 14th player in Phillies history to hit 40 homers in a single season and the first since 2006 NL MVP Ryan Howard did so in 2009.

No. 4??0?? for Kyle Schwarber got out in a HURRY ?



(via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/wF55bMpv4u — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 21, 2022

Just recently, on Sept. 16, the 29-year-old veteran broke his previously set career-best by launching No. 39 against the Atlanta Braves.

Schwarber finished 2-for-3 at the plate in the contest.

While Tuesday’s home run didn’t do much justice by the Phillies — who ultimately fell to the Blue Jays, 18-11, in their high-scoring affair — Schwarber’s new squad remains in the October hunt. Philadelphia, following Tuesday’s loss, sits 80-67 and remains ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers by two games for the final NL wild card playoff spot.