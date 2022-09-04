Ex-Red Sox Mookie Betts Blasts Career-High Homer With Dodgers

NESN Logo Sign In

Mookie Betts, who spent six seasons with the Boston Red Sox, now a Los Angeles Dodger, just set a new career-best mark in home runs in a single season.

Doing so, the 29-year-old outfielder topped his previous career best, which Betts set during his successful American League MVP campaign in 2018. The Red Sox also defeated the Dodgers in the World Series that year.

Betts, who earned his sixth-career All-Star appearance this season, belted his 33rd home run of the campaign on Saturday off San Diego Padres lefty Sean Manaea to give the Dodgers a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning. The round-tripper served as Betts’ new career-high, and with 25 games remaining on the Dodgers schedule, the former MVP has plenty of time to add more.

A career-high 33 homers for Mookie! pic.twitter.com/YlRB1GLCay — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 4, 2022

Entering the sixth inning, with the Dodgers ahead 12-1, Betts had gone 2-for-3 with his record-setting homer, a triple, and three RBIs in the contest.

This season has proved to be another strong campaign from the four-time Silver Slugger Award winner. In 113 games prior to Saturday, Betts has hit .279/.348/.557 with 32 homers, 29 doubles, and 70 RBIs in 463 at-bats this year.

Against the Padres this season, Betts has been dominant at the plate — batting .400/.500/.733 against the club entering Saturday’s game, with two home runs, four doubles, and two stolen bases in eight games against San Diego.