Former Super Bowl Champion Has ‘No Problem’ Defending Jon Gruden

Ex-NFL wide receiver Andre Rison remains on the side of defense on behalf of former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, vouching for the 59-year-old.

Rison, who spent 12 seasons in the NFL while playing for seven organizations, and played under Gruden in 2000, spoke with TMZ Sports, supporting a new coaching opportunity for Gruden — despite an email scandal that booted him from the league, containing language which Rison described as “shameful.”

“No one is God,” Rison told TMZ Sports. “For some reason in today’s time, everybody thinks they’re God now because social media and whatever other platforms that they can voice their opinions. … God gave him the gift to coach and it’s up to him and God if he repents, and forgives for his negatives and his faults and his defaults, I have no problem with it.”

In regards to racist and homophobic language discovered within the emails reportedly sent by Gruden, Rison remained in his defense — which he has expressed in the past.

Rison added: “We all say things we regret. I’m not going to back him if he’s on the negative side — especially on that type of coin — and he knows that.”

Gruden hasn’t coached on the sidelines of an NFL field since 2021. While guest speaking at the “Little Rock Touchdown Club” this week, Gruden offered an emotionally-filled response when responding to the past actions which lead to his departure from the league.