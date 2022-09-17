Five Biggest Questions Facing Patriots In Week 2 Vs. Steelers

NESN Logo Sign In

The last time the Patriots began a season with back-to-back losses, Tom Brady had yet to make his first NFL start.

New England will look to extend that streak to 22 consecutive years when it visits the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Patriots, whose last 0-2 start came way back in 2001, dropped their 2022 opener in discouraging fashion last week, with costly mistakes burning them in a 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. With matchups against Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers looming in Weeks 3 and 4, their clash with the Steelers is as close to a must-win game as any mid-September matchup could be.

Here are five burning questions facing the Patriots as they head to the Steel City for the first time since 2018:

1. Can the Patriots protect Mac Jones?

The Patriots removed Jones from the injury report Friday after he battled back spasms and an illness during the week, so he’ll be good to go for Sunday. The question now is whether New England can avoid subjecting him to the kind of hits he took in Week 1. Jones wasn’t constantly under siege against the Dolphins, but both of Miami’s sacks were the result of unacceptable communication breakdowns, with pass rushers shooting into the backfield untouched.

Even without defending NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, who’s now on injured reserve after tearing his pec last week, the Steelers are more than capable of hassling opposing quarterbacks. They ranked in the top two in the NFL in sack rate in each of the last two seasons and brought down Joe Burrow seven times in Week 1, with six of those sacks coming from players other than Watt.

Left tackle Trent Brown versus edge rusher Alex Highsmith will be a matchup to watch. Brown struggled against Miami, was limited in practice this week and is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Highsmith, who typically plays on the defensive right side, is coming off a career game, racking up three sacks, nine tackles, four QB hits, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble against Cincinnati. But replicating that performance will be much more difficult without the opposition zeroing in on Watt.