Five Bruins Prospects To Keep Eye On During Training Camp

The NHL regular season is less than a month away which means training camp is on the way for the Boston Bruins.

Training camp begins Sept. 21 in Boston and there is a lot to look forward to as the team has plenty of unanswered questions but will be sure to lean on its veteran core, especially early on. But as Bruins fans have seen throughout the years, the most successful teams for the Black and Gold often get help from young players during the season to give them an extra push.

There are a number of exciting prospects taking part in training camp, some of which may help right out the gate — like Jeremy Swayman did last season — and others will fill in down the stretch when injuries add up or a spark is needed.

Here are the five prospects worth keeping an eye on in Bruins camp.

Fabian Lysell

It’s almost “Lysell Time” in Boston. The 21st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft has been someone who has been touted as a special player since the moment he became a member of the Bruins. Lysell played for the Vancouver Giants in the WHL last season, showcasing his impressive offensive skillset when he finished with 22 goals, 40 assists, and 62 points in 53 games. The Swedish-born winger showed what he was all about once again at the World Juniors when playing for Sweden, but also showed he may not be ready just yet.

It’s unclear if Lysell breaks camp from the start but he’s close to making his mark in Boston. Lysell’s elite-level skating could be a difference-maker for the Bruins down the line, but it’ll be fun to keep an eye on at camp.

John Beecher

The 2019 first-round pick made it clear what his goals were heading into camp following day one of rookie camp on Sept. 14. “I’m here to make an NHL roster,” Beecher told reporters last week, per video provided by the team. He looks to finally make his debut three years after being selected by the Black and Gold. The University of Michigan product totaled 39 points in 81 games at his alma mater and was able to see some AHL action for the first time last season with the Providence Bruins, contributing three goals and two assists in nine games.