Five Storylines To Watch In Bruins Camp As 2022-23 Season Approaches

It’s probably a safe bet that Lysell will see time with the NHL club at some point this season, but Lysell probably will make it tough on Montgomery to have him start the season in Providence if he has a strong camp.

The new (old) second line

With David Krejci back in the fold after spending last season in his native Czech Republic, he will get the chance to resume his second-line center position. Not only that, he’ll have two stable wingers in Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak. Krejci and Pastrnak have unmatched chemistry, and the former expressed his desire to see more playing time with Pastrnak. The 36-year-old also played with Hall during the 2020-21 season, and having a solid top two lines (when everyone is healthy) will be something the Bruins struggled with last year.

When it comes to the power play, it’s fair to wonder whether Krejci will be toted out there. He clearly was missed last season on the man-advantage, and with Marchand sidelined for at least the first month-plus, Krejci likely will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the power play.

Some may question whether Krejci will take a little while to get acclimated back to the NHL, but given how he played in Czech Republic and the IIHF World Championship, there shouldn’t be any concern but his ability to jump right back in — especially with the team he called home for 15 seasons.

Does Jakub Zboril return to pre-ACL tear form?

Zboril was playing some of his best hockey last season before an ACL tear ended his season prematurely. With McAvoy and Grzelcyk out to start the year, Zboril probably will be on the third defensive pair. But if he picks up where he left off and takes advantage of what’s likely to be some extended ice time, will Connor Clifton or Mike Reilly be the odd-man out? Providence head coach Ryan Mougenel told reporters Wednesday that Zboril has bulked up and looks to be in the best shape of his life. Montgomery may have some tough decisions to make on the blue line once it’s at full health, but that’s not necessarily a bad problem to have.

Jack Studnicka’s role with the Bruins

This has been a storyline the last few seasons, and Studnicka looked poised to really make an impact last season after bulking up and having a strong camp. But he’s never quite found his role with the team — mainly due to general manager Don Sweeney signing several veteran forwards prior to the start of last season — and it’s unclear if that will change this year. Studnicka is a natural center, but those spots seem to be locked up. Studnicka is talented, but it’s time for the Bruins to decide whether he has a role with this team.

David Pastrnak’s contract

Pastrnak enters this season in the final year of his deal. It carries a team-friendly $6.67 million cap hit and the forward certainly deserves a pay raise. Sweeney hasn’t offered much in terms of where things stand with negotiations other than talks have been “ongoing.” Locking Pastrnak — who led the team with 40 goals last season — up long-term should be a priority of Sweeney’s. While the Bruins do have some cap issues at the moment, not getting a deal done before the season begins could end up becoming a distraction. He’s been crucial to the Bruins’ success the last few seasons, and Pastrnak would leave quite the void in the lineup should he sign elsewhere when he becomes a free agent after this season.