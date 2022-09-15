Five Storylines To Watch In Bruins Camp As 2022-23 Season Approaches

The 2022-23 Bruins season will be here before we know it and it’s time to start keeping our eyes on certain storylines.
Boston opens its new campaign on the road against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12 before its home opener three days later against the Arizona Coyotes. The Bruins will be without Brad Marchand, Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy for an unknown amount of time, so there will be plenty of players who need to step up in their absence.
Bruins captains’ practices are underway and rookie camp began this week as well. While not everyone has shown up just yet, we’re still going to dive into some storylines that are worth watching as the season approaches.
Fabian Lysell’s development
The 2021 first-round draft pick has had eyes on him ever since the Bruins selected him. Lysell has been showing up on highlight reels with the Vancouver Giants and during this year’s World Juniors with two goals, four assists and a bronze medal. New head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t rule out Lysell playing on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk while Marchand recovers from hip surgery, and with this being his first full camp with the Bruins, the 19-year-old is ready to learn and build his game.
“I definitely think that you’re always trying to use your strengths to your advantage,” Lysell told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday, per the Bruins. “I’m here for my skill set with speed and creating chances and all that. I also want to be able to work on my all-around game.
“It’s definitely one of the best spots you can be in to learn and grow throughout the process here. I’m just trying to take it day by day. I’m looking forward to playing the rookie tournament this weekend.”
There also will be opportunity for Lysell to slot into a bottom-six role. Curtis Lazar and Anton Blidh are on different teams, and it’s fair to wonder if Trent Frederic has a short leash after getting into penalty trouble quite a bit last season. But that was under ex-head coach Bruce Cassidy, and with a new face behind the bench, Frederic might not be under such a microscope.
It’s probably a safe bet that Lysell will see time with the NHL club at some point this season, but Lysell probably will make it tough on Montgomery to have him start the season in Providence if he has a strong camp.
The new (old) second line
With David Krejci back in the fold after spending last season in his native Czech Republic, he will get the chance to resume his second-line center position. Not only that, he’ll have two stable wingers in Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak. Krejci and Pastrnak have unmatched chemistry, and the former expressed his desire to see more playing time with Pastrnak. The 36-year-old also played with Hall during the 2020-21 season, and having a solid top two lines (when everyone is healthy) will be something the Bruins struggled with last year.
When it comes to the power play, it’s fair to wonder whether Krejci will be toted out there. He clearly was missed last season on the man-advantage, and with Marchand sidelined for at least the first month-plus, Krejci likely will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the power play.
Some may question whether Krejci will take a little while to get acclimated back to the NHL, but given how he played in Czech Republic and the IIHF World Championship, there shouldn’t be any concern but his ability to jump right back in — especially with the team he called home for 15 seasons.
Does Jakub Zboril return to pre-ACL tear form?
Zboril was playing some of his best hockey last season before an ACL tear ended his season prematurely. With McAvoy and Grzelcyk out to start the year, Zboril probably will be on the third defensive pair. But if he picks up where he left off and takes advantage of what’s likely to be some extended ice time, will Connor Clifton or Mike Reilly be the odd-man out? Providence head coach Ryan Mougenel told reporters Wednesday that Zboril has bulked up and looks to be in the best shape of his life. Montgomery may have some tough decisions to make on the blue line once it’s at full health, but that’s not necessarily a bad problem to have.
Jack Studnicka’s role with the Bruins
This has been a storyline the last few seasons, and Studnicka looked poised to really make an impact last season after bulking up and having a strong camp. But he’s never quite found his role with the team — mainly due to general manager Don Sweeney signing several veteran forwards prior to the start of last season — and it’s unclear if that will change this year. Studnicka is a natural center, but those spots seem to be locked up. Studnicka is talented, but it’s time for the Bruins to decide whether he has a role with this team.
David Pastrnak’s contract
Pastrnak enters this season in the final year of his deal. It carries a team-friendly $6.67 million cap hit and the forward certainly deserves a pay raise. Sweeney hasn’t offered much in terms of where things stand with negotiations other than talks have been “ongoing.” Locking Pastrnak — who led the team with 40 goals last season — up long-term should be a priority of Sweeney’s. While the Bruins do have some cap issues at the moment, not getting a deal done before the season begins could end up becoming a distraction. He’s been crucial to the Bruins’ success the last few seasons, and Pastrnak would leave quite the void in the lineup should he sign elsewhere when he becomes a free agent after this season.