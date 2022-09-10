Former Celtic Dennis Schröder Leads During Germany’s FIBA Win

Former Boston Celtics point guard Dennis Schröder wasn’t the only C’s alumni to take the floor on Saturday during FIBA basketball action, however, he was perhaps the most impressive.

Schröder, who played his debut season with the Celtics last season before being traded to the Houston Rockets, led Germany’s National Team to an 85-79 win over Montenegro’s National Team on Saturday. The 28-year-old led Germany in scoring with 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting along with four rebounds, eight assists, and a steal.

Another former member of last season’s Celtics squad, who was dealt in exchange for Schröder from the Rockets, Daniel Theis, also partook in Germany’s Round of 16 victory — adding nine points, four rebounds, and a block while shooting 4-for-6 from the field.

Theis, following the end of the 2022 season, was dealt to the Indiana Pacers as part of the trade which brought Malcolm Brogdon to the Celtics.

Schröder, a nine-year veteran, currently remains on the NBA free agent market. On Aug 23. it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were taking Schröder into ‘legit consideration,’ however, following their recent Patrick Beverley acquisition, that becomes unlikely.

