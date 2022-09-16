Former Celtics Guard Dennis Schröder Reportedly Signs With Lakers

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a patient free-agent period for former Boston Celtics point guard Dennis Schröder, however, the wait is finally over.

Schröder, who started 25 of 49 games in which he appeared for the Celtics last season, reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.64 million to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Schröder averaged 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 44% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point territory during his stint with the Celtics. Prior to the brief run, the 29-year-old averaged 15.4 with 5.8 assists in 2020 during his first year as a Laker.

Infamously, Schröder rejected a four-year extension offer from the Lakers worth $84 million, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast — leaving Schröder no choice last offseason but to take a one-year contract offer from the Celtics.

Since departing from Boston through a trade with the Houston Rockets, Schröder has worked to increase his free-agent value by partaking in Germany’s FIBA EuroBasket run. On Tuesday, Schröder — alongside fellow ex-Celtic Daniel Theis — helped lead Germany in a playoff upset win over Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greek’s National Team.

Representing team Germany in the EuroBasket playoffs, Schröder averaged 21.6 points and 7.3 assists.