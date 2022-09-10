Former Celtics NBA Finals Champion’s Son Commits To University

NESN Logo Sign In

14 years following his first and only season with the Boston Celtics, former small forward James Posey, who partook in the C’s 2008 NBA Finals victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, has a son who officially declared his collegiate commitment on Friday.

Jace Posey, a four-star small forward from Strake Jesuit College Preparatory high school, announced the commitment through his Twitter account, tweeting “TCU BABY,” which TCU Basketball retweeted.

274Sports slotted Posey as a Top 100 prospect, ranking at No. 81 overall among 2023 recruits and sixth out of the state of Texas.

“I feel like there I can gain great academics and excel in basketball,” Posey said, according to 247Sports. “It’s been really fun talking to them through the process, I feel welcomed by each member of the coaching staff.”

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound commit also received offers from other Division I programs such as Texas A&M, Memphis, and DePaul.

“They will get a hardworking aggressive player who can play on both sides of the court,” Posey said. “Someone who finishes above the rim, and can also knockdown perimeter shots. They will also get a player who is a good teammate and not scared of competition.”

His father, a two-time NBA champ with the Celtics and Miami Heat, now 45, currently serves as an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards after joining the organization back in July.