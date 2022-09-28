Former NFL QB Believes Mac Jones’ Injury ‘Least Of Patriots Issues’

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots don’t have much going for them as they get prepared to take on the Green Bay Packers on the road in Week 4.

The Patriots face many issues at the moment as it appears they’ll be without starting quarterback Mac Jones for an extended period of time due to a reported high ankle sprain.

And while that will be a significant loss for the Patriots, despite one former Patriots staffer thinking if Jones kept playing the way he did he would be benched, ex-NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III believes that isn’t the biggest problem the Patriots currently have.

“Mac Jones’ hurt ankle is the LEAST OF THE PATRIOTS ISSUES right now,” Griffin tweeted on Tuesday. “Their play calling setup could be an advantage with so many unknown tendencies. But for it to be an advantage of no-one knowing what you are doing, you FIRST HAVE TO KNOW WHAT YOU ARE DOING. Right now they don’t.”

How the Patriots were going to handle play-calling duties has been questioned since the offseason. Matt Patricia assumed that role despite spending the majority of his career coaching defense, and it’s clear Griffin thinks he’s doing an abysmal job setting New England’s offense up for success.

Some of the Patriots play calls in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Gillette Stadium sure were baffling. The Ravens on a couple of instances seemed to know what was coming before the Patriots even ran the play and that’s certainly on Patricia.

There will be a microscope on the play-calling yet again against the Packers with the Patriots having to turn to veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback with Jones injured.