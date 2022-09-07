Former High Patriots Draft Pick Signs With Eagles Practice Squad

NESN Logo Sign In

Things didn’t work out between Dalton Keene and the Patriots, but the oft-injured tight end is getting a second NFL opportunity.

Keene officially joined the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad on Wednesday, according to the team. The Virginia Tech product was released by New England in August amid another underwhelming, injury-plagued training camp.

Wide receiver Auden Tate also signed with the Eagles.

Practice squad: Eagles have signed TE Dalton Keene and WR Auden Tate and released RB La'Mical Perine and QB Reid Sinnett. pic.twitter.com/uvFlZn7GCg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 7, 2022

Keene is one of the more notable draft busts in recent Patriots history. He and Devin Asiasi both were third-round picks in 2020 and now neither are in New England, with Asisai joining the Cincinnati Bengals after being a casualty of roster cutdown day.

Keene appeared in only six games in 2020, catching three passes for 17 yards, and missed all of the 2021 campaign due to a neck injury. Asiasi was active in 10 games over his equally forgettable Patriots career and managed only two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll see whether fresh starts helped these over-drafted tight ends make something of their NFL careers.