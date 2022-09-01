Ex-Patriot Josh Gordon Reportedly Signs With Receiver-Needy AFC Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Gordon will continue his NFL career as the wideout reportedly is signing with a receiver-needy AFC team after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs before Tuesday’s 53-man roster cutdown.

Gordon is signing with the Tennessee Titans as a member of the practice squad, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He reportedly had a visit with the Titans on Wednesday.

As Gordon’s agent, Zac Hiller of LAA Sports, told Schefter: “The comeback continues.”

Given Tennessee’s lack of depth behind Robert Woods, who’s returning from a torn ACL in November, and rookie first-rounder Treylon Burks, there’s reason to believe Gordon will find himself on the team’s gameday roster at some point during the 2022 season.

Gordon, whose time in the NFL is well-documented after substance abuse issues led to suspensions, played 12 games with the Chiefs last season, though he only saw 25% of offensive snaps. It limited Gordon to just five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown from Patrick Mahomes. It certainly was not noteworthy production from the one-time All-Pro wideout.

Gordon played parts of two seasons with the New England Patriots during the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. He now enters his age-31 campaign with the Titans.