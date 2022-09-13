Geno Smith Drops Epic Line After Seahawks Upset Broncos

NESN Logo Sign In

The Seahawks ended Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season with an upset win over the Denver Broncos, and Seattle quarterback Geno Smith capped it off in style.

The 17-16 win at Lumen Field on Monday came in bizarre fashion. With 1:11 on the clock in the fourth quarter, head coach Nathaniel Hackett opted to not have his offense run a play, and Russell Wilson called a timeout. With 20 seconds left in the game, the Broncos sent out kicker Brandon McManus to try a 64-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-5.

McManus, predictably, missed the kick, and the Seahawks emerged victorious as six-point underdogs. After the game, Smith was interviewed by ESPN and had himself a mic drop moment.

“They wrote me off, I ain’t write back, though,” Smith said, per ESPN video. “That’s the problem, I ain’t write back. Let’s go.”

It was an epic line and well deserved for the nine-year veteran quarterback. Smith was efficient against Denver, going 23-for-28 for 195 yards and two touchdowns. After both of his passing touchdowns, the Seattle fans erupted into “Geno” chants, while conversely booing their former quarterback Russell Wilson.

Whether the magic continues for Pete Carroll and company will be determined in Week 2 when the Seahawks travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. The Broncos will return to Denver and try to bounce back against the Houston Texans.