Gisele Bündchen Says ‘I’ve Done My Part’ To Support Tom Brady’s NFL Career

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady long has expressed his appreciation for how his wife, Gisele Bündchen, has supported his career goals. Brady started addressing the topic dating back to his time with the New England Patriots, and has continued this offseason while hinting at big-picture ideologies.

Bündchen, as Brady has acknowledged, has put the quarterback and their family first with the future Hall of Famer playing in his 23rd NFL season this fall. Well, it seems Bündchen now has plans for the future, too. That’s a key takeaway from Chantal Fernandez of ELLE, a woman’s fashion magazine, who spoke with the supermodel, writing, “What is clear from our conversation, however, is that Bündchen is making her own plans for the future, content with her chapter away from the spotlight.”

Bündchen told Fernandez: “I’ve done my part, which is (to) be there for (Tom). I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

Bündchen, Fernandez wrote, is intent on making sure she still accomplishes what she wants to as well.

“I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do,” Bündchen said. “At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”

Bündchen’s sentiments come at a time where there have been reports hinting at marital trouble between the supermodel and star quarterback. The start of the reported rift, which at one point reportedly prompted Bündchen to leave the family’s home in Florida and head to Costa Rica, was Brady’s short-lived retirement. Brady also stepped away from the Buccaneers for 11 days during training camp, acknowledging he did so for “personal” reasons.

With rumors continuing to swirl, though, Bündchen still took to social media Sunday to show support for Brady ahead of Tampa Bay’s season opener. Perhaps she’ll continue to offer that same support when the Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints in a Week 2 game Sunday afternoon.