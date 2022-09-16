Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Spotted Crying On Phone Amid Tom Brady Drama

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve reached the point where every move Tom Brady or Gisele Bündchen makes is scrutinized.

Sure, Brady and Bündchen have long lived in a fish bowl. That’s what happens when you’re the greatest quarterback of all time and a world-famous supermodel. But recent reports of marital problems have only magnified the power couple’s personal lives, with everyone trying to evaluate where things stand and what it could mean for Brady’s NFL future.

Which brings us to this: Page Six reported Friday, citing a witness, that Bündchen was spotted Wednesday crying on her cellphone in New York City amid the ongoing drama.

A separate source reportedly speculated she might have been talking to Brady, while a third source reportedly added Bündchen was upset over the coverage of her ELLE magazine interview.

“Gisele wanted the story to be about her career and her environmental work,” the third source told Page Six. “But all the focus from the media was on her quotes about Tom.”

Bündchen expressed “concerns” in the ELLE interview about Brady still playing football at age 45, further fueling rumors about the two going through a rough patch in their marriage. She added, “I’ve done my part,” as it relates to Brady’s NFL career and raising their children.

CNN reported Thursday, citing a source, that Brady and Bündchen are “living separately.” Previous reports indicated Bündchen is upset about Brady’s decision to unretire this past offseason — just 40 days after announcing his retirement — and a source even told PEOPLE the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB “knows that this is his last season” in the NFL “if he wants to stay married.”