Gisele Had These ‘Concerns’ About Tom Brady Ending Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

It doesn’t sound like Gisele Bundchen was completely thrilled with her husband’s decision to put his post-football life on hold.

After playing at an MVP-caliber level in the 2021 NFL season, Tom Brady initially decided it was time to walk away from the game he dominated for two decades. But following a mere 40 days in “retirement,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback elected to strap the pads back on for his 23rd season in the league. This was only the beginning of a Brady news tsunami, as the preseason featured wide-ranging reports about the future Hall of Famer including possible marital strife.

Bundchen hasn’t offered much to the media as rumors about her family pile up, but she was a bit forthcoming in a recent interview with ELLE.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bundchen said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Brady, of course, finds joy in trying to be the best and guiding his team to the highest of heights. Those efforts got off to a good start Sunday night when the 45-year-old led Tampa Bay to a 16-point win over the Cowboys in Dallas.

TB12 will try to take another step forward this weekend when the Bucs visit the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints, who are coming off an exciting, season-opening victory over a division opponent.