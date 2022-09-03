Guardians’ Zach Plesac Building Rep For Wild Injuries After Latest Incident

NESN Logo Sign In

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman locked up the weirdest injury of the Major League Baseball season recently when he landed on the injured list due to a tattoo infection, but Cleveland Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac is not going down without a fight (well actually that’s exactly what happened).

The right-hander was placed on the IL with a broken finger after punching the ground in frustration last Saturday while one of three home runs he allowed against the Seattle Mariners soared over his head.

I think Zach Plesac knew this one wasn't coming back pic.twitter.com/8AeCdiuogq — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) August 28, 2022

While this injury is fairly stupid, it’s not his most embarrasing injury of his in the last two years. Last season, Plesac broke his right thumb while aggressively ripping off his shirt in frustration after a bad game and missed over a month of action.

The other notable absence in his career came in 2020, when he went out to dinner with then-teammate Mike Clevinger and a group of friends after curfew, violating strict COVID-19 protocols. Both players were temporarily sent away from the team for their actions.

That marks three straight seasons of wild absences, all from terrible decision making. Two were freak injuries created by a bad temper and the other was a costly decision.

Plesac is 27 years old but has a ton of growing up to do.