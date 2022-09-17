Hailie Deegan Reflects On NASCAR Truck Series Outing At Bristol

NESN Logo Sign In

Hailie Deegan had a much better outing at Bristol Motor Speedway compared to an earlier race in the beginning of September.

That exhibition race involved the 21-year-old crashing into the wall, along with a handful of other drivers. In the NASCAR Truck Series, Deegan had her best result since July, finishing 13th in the UNOH 200 on Friday.

“Had some good momentum yesterday at Bristol,” Deegan wrote of her performance on Instagram on Friday. “Was was able to pit with about 20 laps to go in the 2nd stage to get track position and ride around in 6th most of the 3rd stage. But man, those late restarts killed me with being on old tires. Still pretty happy with how my (Monster Energy Ford) ran though.”

The weekend at Bristol also featured Deegan firing a t-shirt gun during pre-race festivities.

Ty Majeski won the race, earning his first NASCAR national series victory of his career and claimed the first berth in the Nov. 4 Championship 4 finale at Phoenix Raceway.