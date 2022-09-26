Has Rhamondre Stevenson Supplanted Damien Harris As Top Patriots RB?

NESN Logo Sign In

We might be witnessing a sea change in the Patriots backfield.

Damien Harris entered the season as New England’s presumed top running back, and for good reason. Over his first three seasons, Harris established himself as a tough, occasionally explosive runner while averaging an excellent 4.8 yards per attempt. The fourth-year pro also is among the leaders in the Patriots locker room and has started every game he’s appeared in since the beginning of his sophomore campaign.

But it was impossible to watch Rhamondre Stevenson last season without thinking the then-rookie had a higher ceiling than Harris. Stevenson looked quicker, no less physical and displayed a skill set that made it easy to envision the 2021 fourth-round pick eventually taking on a larger role in the passing game. He finished the season as Pro Football Focus’ 10th-ranked running back — Harris finished second in each of the last two campaigns — and drew rave reviews from coaches and teammates for the progress he made after an uneven training camp.

In fact, Stevenson looked so good that we openly wondered whether his presence could’ve persuaded the Patriots into trading Harris during the offseason, as he’s set to hit free agency next spring.

New England, with James White retired and out of the picture, instead broke camp with Harris, Stevenson, hybrid back Ty Montgomery and rookie Pierre Strong on its 53-man roster. That probably was the right call, as the Patriots’ offense needs all the help it can get, and rostering both Harris and Stevenson gives them the best chance to win.

However, while Harris has started all three games this season and still appears to be New England’s preferred goal-line option, it’s Stevenson who’s emerged as the top option in one of the NFL’s best backfields.

In the Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, Harris saw more rushes (by one), targets (by one) and snaps (by eight) than Stevenson. But it’s hard to read too much into those numbers, as New England largely abandoned the run — David Andrews said the Patriots lost their “fastball” — after the Dolphins got out to an early lead. Plus, the revamped offense generally appeared as if it was operating without much of a plan.