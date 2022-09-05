Here Are PFF’s Complete Preseason Ratings For Patriots Rookies

NESN Logo Sign In

As expected, it was an uneven preseason for the Patriots’ 2022 rookie class.

Some freshmen (Jack Jones) stood out in positive ways, while others (Pierre Strong) did a whole lot of nothing. Moreover, some rookies played either a little (Tyquan Thornton) or not at all (Andrew Stueber) due to injuries.

And while each rookie’s performance should be taken with a grain of salt, Pro Football Focus now has complete preseason ratings for the entire class. And the results are interesting, with Jones earning the top spot and Sam Roberts ranking at the bottom despite some excellent moments in New England’s preseason loss to the New York Giants.

Here’s the full list, via PFF’s Louie Benjamin:

CB Jack Jones: 77.5

WR Tyquan Thornton: 67.4

OG Cole Strange: 65.6

CB Marcus Jones: 65.1

QB Bailey Zappe: 65.1

RB Kevin Harris: 63.8

RB Pierre Strong: 63.2

OL Chasen Hines: 58.8

DL Sam Roberts: 54.6

OL Andrew Stueber: N/A

Harris and Stueber are the only Patriots rookies who didn’t earn spots on New England’s initial 53-man roster. The former was one of the team’s final cuts while the latter will miss time while on the reserve/NFI list due to a torn hamstring.

The Patriots will open their regular season this Sunday in Miami against the Dolphins.