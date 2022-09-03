Here’s How Rafael Devers Fixed His Swing To Begin Scorching Hot Tear

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox superstar third baseman Rafael Devers looked as human as ever heading into the month of September but did not take long before returning to form.

Devers went 0-for-24 over the course of six games, the longest hitless streak of his career. Since then? Devers has reached base in seven straight plate appearances, with four doubles, a single and two walks.

So how did he go from the coldest stretch of his career to getting on base literally every single time? Well, he did nothing.

“Devers unconvincingly maintained last night he made no changes in his swing in the last few days,” MLB.com’s Ian Browne tweeted Saturday. “Meanwhile, he is on fire.”

I’m not sure what was so unconvincing about Devers’ answer but one of the best pure hitters in the game sticking with his approach makes all the sense in the world, especially after less than a week of no production. Devers is back to being one of the most dangerous hitters in the game as the Red Sox ride a nice little three-game win streak.