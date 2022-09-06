Here’s Where Patriots Will Practice Ahead Of Dolphins Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

When the New England Patriots linked up with the Raiders for joint practices last month, Bill Belichick compared Las Vegas’ “magnificent” football facility to the Taj Mahal.

Their setup this week will be a bit less lavish.

The Patriots on Tuesday confirmed they will practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University as they prepare for their regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins. They’ll train there Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before taking the field at Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

What, you might be wondering, is Palm Beach Atlantic University?

Not to be confused with the much larger Florida Atlantic, it’s a small Christian university with an enrollment of about 2,800, located roughly an hour north of downtown Miami in West Palm Beach, Fla. Its 18 varsity teams — nicknamed the Sailfish — compete in the Division-II Sunshine State Conference against the likes of Nova Southeastern, Florida Institute of Technology and Barry University.

Not included in those varsity sports: football. Palm Beach Atlantic does not have a football program. The Patriots will practice at the Marshall and Vera Lea Rinker Athletic Campus, seemingly on fields typically used for soccer and lacrosse.

The Patriots traveled to the Miami area on Tuesday — a rare step for a season opener. The team typically travels to road games on Friday or Saturday, but players believe the extra practices in the South Florida heat and humidity will help prepare them for Sunday.