Here’s Why Patriots QB Brian Hoyer’s Actual Name Is Axel

FOXBORO, Mass. — Brian Hoyer has been in New England Patriots fans’ lives since 2009. But before this week, only those who’d closely studied the quarterback’s Pro-Football-Reference page knew his given first name isn’t actually Brian.

It’s Axel, as longtime Patriots teammate Matthew Slater revealed Monday — Axel Edward Brian Hoyer.

How did the 36-year-old get that distinctive moniker? It wasn’t because his parents were big fans of “Beverly Hills Cop” or Guns ‘N Roses.

“My dad’s name is Axel,” Hoyer explained Wednesday. “I know I saw (Sports Illustrated’s) Albert Breer thought maybe it was like ‘Beverly Hills Cop.’ It’s actually a family name. It’s A-x-e-l. My dad’s from Germany, so I think it’s a pretty common name there.”

Who's Axel? That's Brian Hoyer's first name. pic.twitter.com/vFJ0S9dQhX — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 26, 2022

He’s only ever gone by Brian, though — an early mandate from his mother, Julie.

“I think my mom gave him the OK, like, ‘We’ll name him Axel, but I’m only ever going to call him Brian,’ ” Hoyer said. “It’s all I’ve ever known. First and second grade roll call was always rough when the teacher would call out Axel and all the kids would laugh at me. Eventually, my parents sent in a note and said, ‘He goes by Brian.’ “