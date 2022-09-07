How Alex Cora Feels About Chaim Bloom’s Promise To Kiké Hernández

NESN Logo Sign In

There seems to be growing optimism surrounding the Boston Red Sox for the 2023 season, and the hype is starting to come from many different directions.

One of the most prominent headlines came from Kiké Hernández. When speaking on his one-year extension that came together Tuesday, the versatile outfielder gave some insight into the conversations he had with Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

“I’m not going to say Chaim promised me we’ll be way better next year, but Chaim promised me we’ll be way better next year,” Hernández told reporters, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

When asked about the comments made by Bloom and Hernández, manager Alex Cora said his piece regarding the future outlook of the organization.

“We should be better,” Cora said while appearing on WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria and Mego,” as transcribed by Audacy’s Logan Mullen on Wednesday. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, and obviously the conversations have started, what we’re planning on doing, all that, and I’m excited about it. It should be an interesting offseason. Of course, there are a few things we have to do with the guys that we have on the roster, and then obviously work hard in the offseason to make us better. I’m excited about it, we started with the right move right there with Kiké. Like I said before, he helps in a lot of ways and it’s a good first step.”

The Red Sox will have a lot of money coming off the books this offseason and project to return a plethora of injured starters to give them a head start toward roster building for 2023.