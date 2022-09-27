How Grant Williams Is Approaching Possible Contract Extension

NESN Logo Sign In

CANTON, Mass. — Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams understands the clock is ticking on him to get a possible contract extension from the team.

But even with the contract extension deadline, which is set for Oct. 17, fast approaching for Williams, who is in the final season of his four-year rookie contract, he’s not letting it serve as a distraction.

“I love being in Boston. I love what we have in store. I love what we’ve set up as a team and as people as teammates. Love the guys here, love the city,” Williams said Monday at Celtics media day. “But when it comes to that I just let my agents and everybody handle it because if you become too overwhelmed or concerned with it that’s when you start focusing on your play or you start doing things that aren’t necessarily characteristic of yourself. “

Williams has developed into a solid role player since the Celtics selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. A reliable defender who can guard multiple positions, Williams has improved each season on the other end of the floor. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound forward transformed his shot last year to make 41.1% of his 3-point attempts while averaging 3.4 shots from beyond the arc per game.

That’s a drastic difference from when he first entered the league and missed his first 25 shots from deep while finishing his rookie season shooting 25% from downtown. But now Williams has turned into a key piece, even delivering a sensational performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, in which he knocked down seven treys.

But whether that means the Celtics will meet Williams’ asking price is another question. Williams reportedly seeks a contract extension in the $55-60 million range over four years, according to The Heavy’s Sean Deveney, who cited rival team executives.

That’s certainly a steep number given what Robert Williams received in his contract extension last year. But for Grant Williams, none of it is top of mind at the moment.