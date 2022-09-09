Would Julian Edelman Return To Play For Team Other Than Patriots?

NESN Logo Sign In

You probably can forget about Julian Edelman potentially ending his retirement to play for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — or any team outside New England, for that matter.

Of course, it remains unlikely that Edelman, 36, returns at all after retiring in 2021. He was asked about it during a Friday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” but deflected and instead said he’s excited about the return of the NFL season and his broadcasting duties.

However, Edelman has made a concerted effort toward leaving the door open for his potential return. In recent interviews, he certainly has sounded like someone who’s considering playing again. Even if the longtime Patriots receiver is doing nothing more than ensuring he remains in the spotlight, the status of his NFL retirement has remained a popular topic.

As such, many want to know if Edelman could envision himself playing for a team other than the Patriots. He was asked that exact question during his WEEI interview.

“Honestly, realistically, no,” Edelman said. “I can’t see myself playing anywhere else. … That’s how I feel right now.”

Breathe easy, Patriots fans.

Obviously, Edelman could change his mind at any moment. Money talks, as does the allure of possibly winning another Super Bowl with Brady.