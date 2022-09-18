How Lamar Jackson, Ravens Reacted To Collapse Against Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Miami Dolphins earned a big win in Week 2, but the Baltimore Ravens missed a golden opportunity to start the 2022 NFL season with a 2-0 record.

Miami came back from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Baltimore 42-38 at M&T Bank Stadium. Tua Tagovailoa gave a historic performance Sunday, matching Lamar Jackson’s own. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle torched the Ravens secondary for 361 combined receiving yards off 22 receptions.

“That’s the issue, never did you think we were going to have that many balls thrown over our head,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the game, per team video. “I mean, that just can’t happen. That’s not okay. I don’t care who’s back there, what they’re doing, those plays will cost you a game when you’ve got a lead like that. You can’t have miscommunication. You can’t have a guy running a post when you’ve got cover three. Those kind of things can’t happen.”

Jackson threw for 318 passing yards and rushed for 119 for a total of four touchdowns. His rushing total pushed him past Michael Vick for most games in NFL history with over 100 rushing yards for a quarterback at 11. Despite the MVP-like performance from the quarterback, Baltimore was unable to get much done in the fourth quarter. Jackson noted the record doesn’t mean much without a win to cap it off, and he gave credit where credit was due.

“We were moving the ball. We were putting points up, just gotta finish,” Jackson told reporters, per team video. “Came down to the fourth quarter, they were putting points on the board. We wasn’t, put three points on the board in the fourth quarter, but we just gotta finish. They played their tail off, though. We were up by 21, they didn’t let that define them. They kept playing. That’s what we gotta do. We gotta finish when we’re up. This is the NFL, keep doing what we’re doing, put points up on the board. That was a good team win for them, though.”

A devastating loss can hurt any team. But that wasn’t the attitude in the Ravens locker room.

“We’re gonna watch film, get better, move on and get ready for the Patriots,” Jackson said. “We can’t dwell on that. It’s still early in the season. Like I said last week when we played the Jets, and we won. We got 15 more games left in the regular season. We ain’t gonna let this loss define us. Hats off to the Dolphins, though, because they played a heck of a game, especially the offense.”