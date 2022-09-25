Losing Mac Jones For Any Amount Of Time Could Be Death Blow For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones might suit up next Sunday when the Patriots visit the Green Bay Packers. As he did after injuring his back in Week 1, New England’s tough-as-nails quarterback could gut through the ankle injury he suffered Sunday afternoon and not miss a game.

Initial X-rays on his left ankle reportedly were negative, after all.

But Jones appeared to be in excruciating pain while leaving the field late in the Patriots’ 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. Moreover, Jones wasn’t made available to reporters after the game and is set to undergo an MRI on Monday. The Patriots reportedly fear the 24-year-old suffered ligament and/or tendon damage.

So, we must account for the possibility of backup QB Brian Hoyer suiting up next Sunday — and potentially beyond. With all due respect to Hoyer, who is a capable backup and knows New England’s offensive playbook as well as anyone, his insertion into the starting role could deal a death blow to the Patriots’ playoff chances.

First and foremost, it would be hard to imagine the Patriots picking up a Week 4 win against Aaron Rodgers in his own stadium. New England would be an underdog even with Jones under center, but the odds of Bill Belichick’s team pulling off an upset would be even slimmer with Hoyer at quarterback.

You might recall the 36-year-old Hoyer’s last NFL start, which came against the Chiefs in 2020. The veteran quarterback, filling in for Cam Newton (COVID-19) completed 15 of 24 passes while committing multiple errors, most notably an egregious gaffe on the final play of the first half. Hoyer later was benched for Jarrett Stidham as the Patriots suffered a 26-10 loss in Kansas City.

It was ugly.