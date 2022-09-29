How Much Longer Can Patriots Stick With Isaiah Wynn At Right Tackle?

NESN Logo Sign In

Isaiah Wynn’s switch to right tackle hasn’t been a complete disaster, but his underwhelming play might be forcing the Patriotts to consider making another change on their offensive line.

The 2018 first-round pick spent the first four years of his career at left tackle, providing mostly average play while missing 32 games due to injuries/illness. New England, which last year picked up Wynn’s fifth-year option, switched the Georgia product to right tackle during the offseason while moving Trent Brown over to the left side. The decision, along with Wynn again skipping voluntary OTAs, sparked a slew of trade rumors that thus far haven’t come to fruition.

All along, Wynn insisted moving across the offensive line wasn’t a big deal. “It’s like playing left tackle, just on the right side,” he said in June.

But the results through three games suggest otherwise.

Wynn enters Week 4 as Pro Football Focus‘ 32nd-ranked offensive tackle, a grading that probably is a fair representation of his standing among all tackles in the NFL. But Wynn, who carries the sixth-highest salary cap hit for a right tackle, has surrendered six total quarterback pressures, tied with 12 others for seventh-most in the NFL. The only right tackle with a higher cap hit who’s surrendered more pressures than Wynn is New York Jets veteran George Fant, who tops the list with a whopping 13 pressures allowed, per PFF.

However, PFF isn’t the only service that grades offensive lines. Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard studies the Patriots O-line as closely as anyone and has Wynn on the hook for 9.5 pressures over the last two games. That alone would place Wynn fifth overall on PFF’s pressures-allowed list.

Bedard also offered this note in his breakdown column published Tuesday: